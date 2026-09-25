CRKD's Atom+ offers dual 4-way toggle buttons and more in its micro controllers as it hits stores

CRKD's Atom+ is out now and shipping to customers

It offers an improvement on the original collectible controller with new input options

It also supports motion control, turbo mode and boasts anti-drift tech

Ever since I reviewed the original CRKD Atom way back in 2024, I was pleasantly surprised to find how well its small collectible controller actually worked in practice. So, naturally I've had my eye on their newest line of controllers, the Atom+, since they were first announced back in late March.

Now, the Atom+ has started shipping so it's a good time to look again at how CRKD are reinventing their collectible controllers. The main difference with the Atom+ is, of course, the fact that it uses thumbsticks in addition to a D-pad, rather than just the directional buttons. It also includes anti-drift technology, turbo mode and support for motion input, which is all quite impressive for such a small package.

Pint-size powerhouse

I think that small size will be the main selling point for the Atom+. The original CRKD Atom boasted a relatively miniscule form factor, and was even billed as being able to fit on a keychain or on a backpack. And while I'm not about to strap a $29.99 controller to my backpack during rush hour, it does mean you can have proper ergonomic input without sacrificing much storage space.

All of which is to say, the Atom+ looks to be a general improvement on the original. Of course, without having it in my hands it's hard to make a judgement call either way. But so long as CRKD haven't skimped on the production materials, and made sure it lives up to the quality of the original, I can see this making it onto plenty of Christmas lists this year!

And if you're looking for some great games to play with when or if you do pick up the Atom+, then you know we've got you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our choice picks!