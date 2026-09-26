Fortblox: Mobile Fortress Go! lets you build a walking tank from scrap

Fuel economy not included

Build fortresses from 40 types of blocks

Trigger synergies by changing how parts connect

Test your designs against bosses and other fortresses

The world of Fortblox: Mobile Fortress Go! ended because it ran out of energy. So naturally, everyone left is driving around the wasteland in enormous steel fortresses. Not Mad Max, not Mortal Engines like Stephen hoped, but it is something.

Yours starts life as a pile of scrap. There are around 40 types of blocks and roughly 100 weapons and characters to bolt on, and where you put each piece changes how the thing attacks and how long it survives a fight.

Connect blocks with different attributes and you trigger Docking Synergies, so the same parts stacked a different way can play out completely differently. It's honestly Howl's Moving Castle, if Howl had been handed a crate of spare parts and a lot of guns.

Auto-battlers and deckbuilders aren't where my hours have gone, mind, so I can't tell you how deep those synergies go once the numbers start to matter. The fighting runs itself either way. Your job is the construction.

Once you've got something that rolls, Fortblox gives you a few places to test it. The Parts Dungeon throws endless waves at you in exchange for new fortress parts, and there's a Giant Boss Challenge for seeing whether your combination holds up against something much bigger. The Arena on the other hand, puts you up against fortresses other people have designed.

Fortblox is now available on iOS and Android. Everyone gets Rapid Growth Supplies to speed up the early stretch, and welcome missions and launch events add up to more than 1,000 free summons. That's a generous number. The cynic in me would point out that nobody hands out a thousand of anything unless there's a shop selling the rest.

Our list of the best auto-battlers on mobile has more armies that fight by themselves, and most of them travel on foot.