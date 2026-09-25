Bridge Constructor+ turns collapsing bridges into a multiplayer competition

Build it cheaply, not well

Compete asynchronously to build cheaper bridges

Ranked and casual multiplayer modes are available

More than 110 levels remain in single-player

I think plenty of mobile games have been sold by a good trailer. Bridge Constructor was sold by a GIF of a truck crawling across a bridge while it fell apart underneath. The clip went round the internet in the early 2010s and sent the original to the top of the paid iOS charts, and more than a decade on, Bridge Constructor+ on Apple Arcade has a multiplayer mode where a finish like that counts as a win.

To be clear, the + version isn't new. It showed up on Apple Arcade back in February 2022, bundling the original with its Trains and SlopeMania add-ons, and ClockStone and Headup have now added multiplayer to it.

Matches in Bridge Constructor+ are asynchronous and one-on-one, and the goal is to spend as little as you can. Your bridge can be sensible or halfway to collapsing, and none of that matters so long as the vehicles make it to the finish line. When the timer runs out, whoever spent less wins. You can play casually or jump into ranked matches.

I like but, but it does make me wonder how terrifying the top of the ranked ladder is going to look. The single-player levels were always a budgeting exercise at heart, with the physics there to punish you for skimping, so a mode built entirely around skimping is a natural next step.

Everything else is where you left it. There are more than 110 levels across the base game and the two add-on worlds, with bridges to build for cars, trucks, super-heavy tank trucks, and trains. The colour-coded load indicators are still there to show exactly which beam is about to give up on you, along with a free build mode and a help system for when a level has you stumped.

The multiplayer update for Bridge Constructor+ is out now.

Our list of the best simulation games for iOS has plenty more to build.