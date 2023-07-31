Starwulf is an arcade roguelite space odyssey that's just updated its puzzles in its latest patch

Indie studio Arctic Apes has announced a new update for Starwulf - Seeker of Secret Space, letting players enjoy the roguelite space odyssey with enhanced puzzles to spice up the gameplay. In case you're not familiar with it, the action-packed title offers an exhilarating mix of old-school arcade goodness and roguelite puzzles with Tetris-esque bricks.

In Starwulf - Seeker of Secret Space, you can look forward to commanding your ship as you take down asteroids and ward off invaders while collecting bounty cargo at the same time. These resources can help you upgrade your ship and even put together an ancient warp drive as you progress through the game.

You'll also need to put your own reflexes to the test across randomly generated worlds, whether you're duking it out with malevolent forces in the story mode or just chilling in the casual mode to pass the time amid retro-inspired visuals and sounds. If that seems like it's right up your alley and you're keen on immersing yourself in more nostalgic delights, why not check out our list of the best retro-inspired games on Android?

For now though, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Starwulf - Seeker of Secret Space on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with ads on mobile, or you can also give it a go on Steam for $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.