Top 10 best retro and retro-inspired games for Android phones and tablets

I remember drenching in sweat every time after an intensive Metal Slug session at my local arcade. Developed by SNK, this run and gun platform shooter is renowned for its whacky character sprite animations as well as its detailed background. In spite of its overall theme centered around war, it adopts a comical style in every aspect while still managing to flesh out the personality of each character, whether that’s humans or machines.

Metal Slug X is simply a slight "remake" of Metal Slug 2 with some minor changes. You get to play as Marco, Fio, Eri or Tarma in their quest to put a stop to the Rebel Army’s plan for world domination. Along the way, you get to fight many of the Rebel Army’s state-of-the-art war machines, including an amphibious battleship, an excavation machine with a Godzilla motif, a Leichter Panzerspahwagen (Iron Nokana) and so much more. The gameplay is as hectic as it gets, you have to dodge bullets, bombs and shells that fly around from every direction imaginable. Acquire weapon power ups (such as the iconic heavy machine gun) or use vehicles to blitz through stages.

Metal Slug X also has a high replay value as players can try to perfectly complete each stage, rescue all POWS, and explore the stage for hidden goodies to get the highest score possible. However, one drawback to this game would be the controls, they can be janky at times, which can be detrimental to the experience.