Starfling is casual one-tap arcade fun with rewarded ads and a one-time purchase option

Flinging fun for everyone

Casual gameplay with one-tap controls

Watch ads to preserve a failed run, or remove ads with a one-time purchase

Beat your own high score or compete in the leaderboards

Why the proper pronunciation of the title eluded me for the first few seconds of looking at it is beyond me, but Starfling should be as WYSIWYG as it gets. Essentially, you fling a star (or a ship) across the galaxy with simple one-tap controls - so really, the fact that I initially thought it was called "starf-ling" is on me.

The gameplay is a convenient tap-to-release affair where you fly from one star to the next endlessly. The perfect timing can help you chain epic combos together, and as you go further and further, you get bigger and bigger points. It's a beat-your-own-high-score kind of deal, and therein lies the satisfaction of this whole endeavour.

Given that each session will only last for about 30-90 seconds, it's the ideal pick-up-and-play adventure on mobile, and because you're competing against your personal best, the pressure is really what you make of it.

If you do want to put your star-flinging skills to the test against other would-be star-flinging champions, there's the daily leaderboard to keep an eye on. The sound and haptics add to the immersion, by the way, so the satisfaction of winning can also be a pretty tangible thing.

If all that's got you properly pumped, Starfling is free to give a go with ads. These pop-ups supposedly aren't intrusive, as you can only choose to watch a rewarded ad if you want to revive yourself during a run to keep your progress. In case you do want to get rid of ads completely, there's the option to shell out a mere $2.99 to remove them.

Oh, and it's apparently available to play offline too - the perfect time-waster for when you're bored during a long commute or waiting in line somewhere. Our list of the best arcade games on iOS has plenty of options to choose from too!