Shiren: Serpentcoil Island brings roguelike JRPG action to the palm of your hand as it hits mobile

Shiren: Serpentcoil Island is now available on iOS and Android

It sees you exploring the titular dungeon in this classic roguelike adventure

Shiren offers an entirely different approach to replayability of a roguelike

While Spike Chunsoft is perhaps best-known by fans as the publisher of the hit Danganronpa series of murder mystery visual novels, they've got plenty of other names under their belt. Case in point, the Shiren series, which makes its grand return to mobile with Shiren: Serpentcoil Island!

Available to purchase (though not seemingly free-to-try, sadly) on iOS and Android, Shiren: Serpentcoil Island offers the familiar roguelike JRPG action the series is known for. For those new to the series, Shiren is a spinoff of the Mystery Dungeon franchise and is known for its challenge and dense amount of content.

Essentially, this is an old-school dungeon crawler where every move is turn-based, and the world reacts to your actions. Each run is randomised, and your aim is to get as deep as possible into the titular dungeon, although Serpentcoil Island is obviously a lot more lush and wilderness-flavoured than the dank hallways the word might evoke.

The dungeon dance

This release offers not just the base experience of Shiren: Serpentcoil Island but also offers up all the previously available additional content. You'll be faced with 34 different types of dungeons to challenge you as Shiren and Koppa (who also debuts as a playable character) work to rescue a kidnapped girl from a terrible monster.

Shiren is perhaps most intriguing because it seems to parallel the development of roguelikes in the West. It sticks far closer to the gameplay of the original Rogue (from which we get the genre name) but offers a surprising depth of content. So if you're looking for a stylish dungeon crawler that offers roguelike action from an entirely different design language, then Shiren is for you!

