5 new mobile games to try this week - June 11th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Escape a nightmarish train with spider legs
- Show critics who's boss using fancy art and letters
- Manipulate the court in your rise to power
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Choo-Choo Charles
Some people just want to watch the world burn, as they say, which is probably the only reason why Choo-Choo Charles exists. Granted, I've always found Thomas the Tank Engine a tad creepy myself, but Choo-Choo Charles takes that to a whole other level by stranding you on an island with this nightmare fuel.
You'll need to keep your wits about you if you want to make it through the night, so while having a monstrous train emerging from the mist to terrorise you at every turn can be more than a little unnerving, you have to learn how to adapt if you ever want to survive. Thankfully, you have your own customisable train to duke it out in. Didn't they say you should kill giant spiders with fire?
2
Road to Empress II
What happened to the good ol' FMV games of the 90s? Love 'em or hate 'em, it seems like they're making a comeback, especially since Road to Empress is bringing it all back with flair. In Road to Empress II, you once again get to navigate the treacherous waters of life in the Imperial Court, with higher stakes and more backstabbing involved.
Sets are still - as you might expect, given its predecessor's well-received aesthetics - as lavish as ever, with gorgeous costumes and plenty of eye candy. If you know how to pull the strings behind the scenes, you might just rise up the ranks thanks to your keen sense of strategy - or you might crash and burn and never be heard from again. Choices, choices.
3
Scriver: A Word Game
Trying to make a living out of selling art and struggling to impress critics at the same time is no easy feat, but Scriver takes it up a notch by letting you Scrabble your way out of tight spots while you're at it. This entertaining mix of genres tasks you with climbing up the art curator world, with roguelike deckbuilding at its core and plenty of charm to go around.
You can collect more than 120 pieces of art with its own distinct abilities, with a delightful cast of characters you'll meet along the way. And it's fully playable offline too, so not even a shoddy internet connection can stop you from becoming the greatest curator the world has ever known.
4
Duper
I've always found actual old-school grid-based strategy appealing, so it's a good thing projects like Duper are still keeping that tactical feel alive in its own way. Combat is a real-time five-player affair you can clear in 15-30 minutes per session, and if you manage to maximise your profits and reach the victory tile, you win.
You might even want to lend another player a hand if you're feeling generous, whether that's in Casual mode or Ranked mode. It's an interesting mix of genres that's worth a shot if you're looking for a different twist to your average game night!
5
Nekomancer
Curiosity killed the cat, but apprentice Nekomancer Nox swears that the forbidden tome he "accidentally" unleashed opened by itself. And given that he's so darn adorable, I'm inclined to believe him.
In any case, he's somehow unleashed an unholy undead legion in Limbo, so it's up to you to help him hold his ground in this charming roguelike tower defence. You get to unlock not only cool towers but also cool cats, each one with its own set of skills. There's even a fluffy feline named Chonky in the roster, who's supposed to be a "belly-bashing cat". Yes, please.