Call of Duty Mobile is gearing up for Halloween with Season 9: Midnight Rumble

Call of Duty Mobile is stepping into the shadows with Season 9: Midnight Rumble, launching in a few days to follow up on Season 8. This year’s Halloween update brings back spooky classics like Haunted Hacienda, Attack of the Undead, and Hordepoint, while Isolated goes dark once again with its long-awaited night mode. And you’ll also get to step into the ring with some of WWE’s biggest stars.

The WWE crossover in Call of Duty Mobile adds a limited-time mode where everyone starts bare-knuckled with Prizefighters. Rack up takedowns, and your Operator transforms into wrestling icons like The Undertaker. Of course, this would be incomplete without Finishing Moves and boosted abilities such as extra health.

A Halloween season would be incomplete without haunted maps. Hacienda gets a creepy makeover with ghost ships, jack-o’-lanterns, and a full moon casting long shadows across the estate. Isolated turns pitch-black for the first time since 2020, while Attack of the Undead and Hordepoint return with the spooks.

The Midnight Rumble Battle Pass introduces the Sten SMG, a classic WWII submachine gun with its signature side-mounted mag, along with the Chopper Gunner Scorestreak variant. Premium rewards lean hard into the spooky aesthetic, from Ajax dressed as a jack-o’-lantern to Seraph in full witch mode, plus fiery blueprints for the Fennec, XM4, and Sten.

Redeem these Call of Duty Mobile codes to get yourself some freebies as well!Events also bring plenty of free rewards. You can earn a Legendary FFAR blueprint in Rock Rampage, snag WWE-themed skins and blueprints through a wrestling event, and even unlock another free Legendary, the RPD — Road Mongrel, through the Secret Cache. Keep an eye out for the candy-themed Halloween event too.

Call of Duty Mobile is also kicking off a bigger arc across the next three seasons, building toward its 6th anniversary. Midnight Rumble is just the start, setting the stage with returning favourites before shifting into something gold (literally) in Season 10. CODM’s Season 9: Midnight Rumble releases on October 1st.