SSSnaker codes that will net you gems and gold (December 2023)

- Checked for new codes

If you think this is a snake game where you'll collect dots to get bigger, that's not it. SSSnaker does utilise snake body for a wholly different purpose, every chain is actually a turret, and you'll be shooting foes through different levels while getting longer and longer body. Well, we are going to assist in your endeavour to have the biggest snake that the game has ever seen, and all you have to do is redeem some of the official codes. Well, actually, through the rewards you'll get, but that's the same thing, right?

ACTIVE SSSNAKER CODES

BOOM888 - 100 Gems and 5000 Gold

- 100 Gems and 5000 Gold sss666 - Use this code to get 100 Gems

- Use this code to get 100 Gems snaker2023 - Use this code to get 100 Gems

EXPIRED CODES

xmasnake

Xmasss

bestsnake

ThankUsss - 100 gems

hallowsnake - gems and gold (Expires November 2)

hallosnake - gems and gold

snakemaf - gems and gold (Valid till October 6)

happymoon

Sssdt - Use this code to get 100 Gems and 5000 Gold

Sssstan - Use this code to get 100 Gems and 5000 Gold

Sssrg - Use this code to get 100 Gems and 5000 Gold

sssorange - Use this code to get 100 Gems and 5000 Gold

Missnake

ssstayhome (Expires on July 27)

snakeday (Expires on July 19)

snakeboat666

snake26 - 100 Gems (Expires June 3)

delay (Expires on May 31)

Snakermom

sssnaker51

2sssnaker

ssslive

sssnaker1

are time-limited and usually expire in a few days, so try to use them as soon as possible. Remember to bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new SSSnaker codes as we update our list when they get released.

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN SSSNAKER?

Step 1 : Launch the game on your device and click on your profile/avatar icon located in the upper left corner of the screen

: Launch the game on your device and click on your profile/avatar icon located in the upper left corner of the screen Step 2 : Now, from the new tab, copy your player ID

: Now, from the new tab, copy your player ID Step 3 : Head to the SSSnaker's code redemption website

: Head to the SSSnaker's code redemption website Step 4 : Enter your game ID, code and verification code

: Enter your game ID, code and verification code Step 5 : Once done, press the redeem button

: Once done, press the redeem button Step 6: Now head back to the game and claim your freebies from the in-game mailbox

Unlike most games, SSSnaker codes must be redeemed through its official website. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes.

How to get more codes?