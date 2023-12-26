SSSnaker codes that will net you gems and gold (December 2023)
Updated on December 26, 2023 - Checked for new codes
Similar articles:
If you think this is a snake game where you'll collect dots to get bigger, that's not it. SSSnaker does utilise snake body for a wholly different purpose, every chain is actually a turret, and you'll be shooting foes through different levels while getting longer and longer body. Well, we are going to assist in your endeavour to have the biggest snake that the game has ever seen, and all you have to do is redeem some of the official codes. Well, actually, through the rewards you'll get, but that's the same thing, right?SSSnaker codes are time-limited and usually expire in a few days, so try to use them as soon as possible. Remember to bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new SSSnaker codes as we update our list when they get released.
ACTIVE SSSNAKER CODES
- BOOM888 - 100 Gems and 5000 Gold
- sss666 - Use this code to get 100 Gems
- snaker2023 - Use this code to get 100 Gems
EXPIRED CODES
- xmasnake
- Xmasss
- bestsnake
- ThankUsss - 100 gems
- hallowsnake - gems and gold (Expires November 2)
- hallosnake - gems and gold
- snakemaf - gems and gold (Valid till October 6)
- happymoon
- Sssdt - Use this code to get 100 Gems and 5000 Gold
- Sssstan - Use this code to get 100 Gems and 5000 Gold
- Sssrg - Use this code to get 100 Gems and 5000 Gold
- sssorange - Use this code to get 100 Gems and 5000 Gold
- Missnake
- ssstayhome (Expires on July 27)
- snakeday (Expires on July 19)
- snakeboat666
- snake26 - 100 Gems (Expires June 3)
- delay (Expires on May 31)
- Snakermom
- sssnaker51
- 2sssnaker
- ssslive
- sssnaker1
HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN SSSNAKER?Unlike most games, SSSnaker codes must be redeemed through its official website. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes.
- Step 1: Launch the game on your device and click on your profile/avatar icon located in the upper left corner of the screen
- Step 2: Now, from the new tab, copy your player ID
- Step 3: Head to the SSSnaker's code redemption website
- Step 4: Enter your game ID, code and verification code
- Step 5: Once done, press the redeem button
- Step 6: Now head back to the game and claim your freebies from the in-game mailbox
How to get more codes?New SSSnaker codes are released first on the game's official Facebook page. You can follow it to get the codes directly from there. However, the page is for the Taiwanese audience. On the game's English fan page, the codes aren't shared. Therefore, bookmarking this page is your best bet, as we will update our list with new SSSnaker codes as and when they get released.
Similar articles: