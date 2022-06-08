Top 20 best Switch racing games in 2022
There are thousands of games for the Nintendo Switch and among them, there are many excellent racing titles. But, of course, when we talk about Switch racing games, there's a certain one that comes to mind, right?
Yes, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is simply excellent. Since its release, it has sold over 40 million copies, and it's by far the best-selling title on the Nintendo Switch. And for good reason. Everything about it, from the presentation to the performance, is on another level when compared to other games.
By the way, do you know how many Mario Kart Switch games are there?
Ranking the finest racing games on Nintendo Switch is difficultAnyway, here's the problem. Whenever a racing game is released on the Switch, it will almost always be compared to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and most likely, it won't be as good. So, even if we are talking about an otherwise fantastic competitor, if it's not as good as Mario Kart, then there's no hype about it, and many people are going to simply ignore it. But not us!
So, here you'll find a list of the top 20 best Switch racing games for your favourite console. There are all sorts of racing games. Arcades, simulators, karts, motorcycles, bikes, you name it! We've tried to make our list as diverse as possible, so hopefully everyone can find a title they like.
1
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
To no one's surprise, we had to start off our list with Mario Kart Deluxe 8. Even after all these years since its release, it remains the highest-selling title on the Nintendo Switch by far. It is a kart racing game. The Wii version was great already, but this one is even better. It's a must-have title for any Switch owner.
2
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
One of the oldest racing video game series, Need for Speed, was initially released back in 1994 on the 3DO console. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is the latest entry in the popular franchise. This version is an update of the award-winning 2010 game. In addition to the enhanced visuals, this version also supports cross-platform multiplayer. If you never had the chance to play Need for Speed before, this is a good time to get behind the wheel.
3
GRID Autosport
GRID Autosport was already one of the best Switch racing games, and now it finally supports local and 8-player online multiplayer modes. You can build your racing legacy in the single-player Career mode, or take part in races against other players via the multiplayer online mode. GRID Autosport features a plethora of cars, from the McLaren 12C GT3 to the Mazda RX-7 Drift Tuned and anything in between. Muscle Cars, Super Modified motors, Hypercars, Hot Hatches and the list goes on. This is a must-have title.
4
FAST RMX
The third instalment in the Fast series, FAST RMX is a title exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. It includes all the courses and downloadable content from previous FAST titles, with updated visuals and more vehicles. If you played FAST on the Wii before, this version is on another level. Even if it has been a while since its release in 2017, it is still one of the best Switch racing games.
5
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is the remastered version of Crash Team Racing that was released for the PlayStation in 1999. You can select one of the several characters from the Crash Bandicoot series, each with their own unique abilities, and compete in high-speed kart races. Even though the loading times can be an issue, the game's overall presentation and gameplay make it a good alternative to the Mario Kart series.
6
REKT! High Octane Stunts
If you want to try a different type of racing, REKT! High Octane Stunts offers a unique and very fun gaming experience. Perform all short of stunts with your car, score points and compete in the global leaderboards. You can even kickflip a car! The bigger your stunts, the better. There are over 50 cars to unlock and various game modes to play. Realistic physics, combined with a constant 60fps performance, makes the gameplay very satisfying.
7
Mantis Burn Racing
Mantis Burn Racing is a top-down arcade racing game with fast, physics-based gameplay and photo-realistic visuals. If you were a fan of Micro Machines back in the day, you'll enjoy this one. There are 5 unique classes of vehicles, 12 different tracks, and various modes that you can play and compete with friends locally, or even online.
8
Descenders
Descenders is a roguelite downhill mountain biking game. A key feature is that each level is procedurally generated. That means your surroundings are going to be different every time you play. Different slopes, different jumps, every time, will be like your first. An in-depth physics system allows you to take full control of your rider. Descenders is easy to pick up, but very hard to master. You can play in a single-player campaign or compete with other players online and try to rise on the leaderboards.
9
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit blends Nintendo's popular racing series with reality. A truly unique gaming experience on the Switch, that lets you create your own unique tracks from your real-world surroundings. Simply use stuff from around your house to create your own course, and then the game will transform it into a Mario Kart world.
10
MotoGP 20
If you are a fan of MotoGP and racing sims, this is simply the best you can get on the Switch. Compared to previous releases, MotoGP 20 has improved visuals, new animations, and more realistic gameplay. The bike feels a lot better to ride and the new customization options are great. With that being said, if you are looking for an arcade experience, MotoGP20 isn't for you.
11
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Burnout Paradise was originally released on multiple systems a long time ago, back in 2008. Years later, it received a complete visual update, and a newly remastered version was released. That latest is now available on the Switch. Overall, it's a great port. This open-world arcade racing not only looks great, but it manages to keep a smooth 60fps performance.
12
Hotshot Racing
If you are a fan of some old classics like Ridge Racer, Daytona USA and Virtual Racing, then Hotshot Racing won't leave you wanting. It boasts arcade gameplay, combined with old-school, low-poly visuals and great track design. There are eight different characters to choose from, each with their own set of four cars,16 tracks in total and various modes. Hotshot Racing also runs smoothly at an almost constant 60 frames per second, which is a huge plus.
13
Road Redemption
If you ever played Road Rash, then this one will look familiar, or should we say, identical. Well, that's because that's what Road Redemption is, but with new and improved visuals. A vehicular combat Switch racing game where you have to lead a motorcycle gang across the country. To defend yourself, you'll have to use various weapons and beat rival gangs to the ground. With the money that you earn, you can upgrade your ride and weapons.
14
Rush Rally 3
Rush Rally 3 features over 72 stages, each with different surface types including snow, gravel, tarmac and dirt. It offers many customization options, but more importantly, it delivers a steady, 60fps gameplay in all weather conditions, regardless of whether you race during night or day. Value for money, this is an amazing buy.
15
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Lonely Mountains: Downhill offers a unique mountain biking experience on the Nintendo Switch. It's just you and your bicycle, traversing various mountain courses, attacking time and racing against the environment. Ride through forests, rivers and narrow trails, jump and slide to avoid obstacles, but try not to crash.
16
WRC 9 The Official Game
Due to Switch's hardware limitations, having a truly great WRC title isn't easy. With that being said, WRC 9 The Official Game, is certainly the best entry in the series to this day, and it might very well be the best rally game on the console. WRC 9 features over 100 stages, and it runs smoother compared to previous versions. The lack of analogue controls can be an issue, but if you are a huge fan of the franchise, you should give this one a try.
17
Trials Rising
Trials Rising is a racing platformer with unique, physics-driven gameplay that will certainly put your skills to the test. It won't be easy to learn how to perform all the different kinds of stunts on your motorcycle, so you better be up for the challenge! There are over 125 tracks to explore, plus you can also create and share your own unique levels. The game supports local and online multiplayer modes.
18
V-Rally 4
V-Rally 4 is a Switch racing simulation that's only suitable for hardcore fans of the genre. Buy a rally car and start competing in various races and tournaments. Use the money that you earn to buy new and better cars and improve your staff. The game looks great, but at the same time, it struggles to keep 30fps performance in certain events. On top of that, the handling of the cars is... complicated, and it might take some time to get used to.
19
Asphalt 9: Legends
Asphalt 9: Legends is a free-to-play Nintendo Switch racing game. It features over 90 real cars that you can unlock and customize and over a hundred tracks, based on real-world locations with dynamic features. You can play solo in career mode or compete against other players in online events. It does have some frame rate issues at times, but overall it can be pretty fun.
20
Team Sonic Racing
OK, let's say this in advance. Team Sonic Racing isn't better than Mario Kart Deluxe 8 by any stretch of the imagination. So what? Really, how many Switch racing games are better than Mario Kart? But, that doesn't mean it's not a good title in its own right. It has nice visuals with colourful, well-designed tracks and great controls. It's focused on teamwork and sharing items with other players. Overall, a good alternative if you want to try something different from Mario.
