Top 20 best Switch racing games in 2022

There are thousands of games for the Nintendo Switch and among them, there are many excellent racing titles. But, of course, when we talk about Switch racing games, there's a certain one that comes to mind, right?

Yes, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is simply excellent. Since its release, it has sold over 40 million copies, and it's by far the best-selling title on the Nintendo Switch. And for good reason. Everything about it, from the presentation to the performance, is on another level when compared to other games.

By the way, do you know how many Mario Kart Switch games are there?

Ranking the finest racing games on Nintendo Switch is difficult

Anyway, here's the problem. Whenever a racing game is released on the Switch, it will almost always be compared to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and most likely, it won't be as good. So, even if we are talking about an otherwise fantastic competitor, if it's not as good as Mario Kart, then there's no hype about it, and many people are going to simply ignore it. But not us!

So, here you'll find a list of the top 20 best Switch racing games for your favourite console. There are all sorts of racing games. Arcades, simulators, karts, motorcycles, bikes, you name it! We've tried to make our list as diverse as possible, so hopefully everyone can find a title they like.