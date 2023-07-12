Spiritle is out now on iOS following its initial Android and PC launch

Fabled Game has announced the iOS release of Spiritle, letting players on Apple devices get their hands on the turn-based strategy board game following its Android launch on Google Play. The title offers 4-player cross-platform play where players can wield power from the four elements to dominate the board.

In Spiritle, players can look forward to choosing from 8 different spirits across 4 Seasons. Plus, the Custom Mode lets players challenge their buddies in a private room to add a social element to the game. Players can also compete against one another to climb the leaderboards during limited-time events.

“It's been great to see the global audience react to Spiritle since its launch last month, so we're thrilled that it's now available on iOS platforms,” says Nicolas Lavergne, Game Producer at Fabled Game Studio. “This opens up our potential player base considerably, so it's exciting that even casual gamers now have a chance to download Spiritle for free and give it a shot!"

If you are eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Spiritle on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, which you can also play on Steam. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.