Spiritle, Fabled Game Studio's digital board game, is now available on Android and PC

After teasing fans with numerous gameplay and character trailers, creators of the popular roguelike Pirate Outlaws, Fabled Game Studio have finally released their next title, Spiritle. It is a four-player turn-based strategy digital party game, currently available on Android and Steam, with an iOS launch to follow. While the launch trailer gives a good look at the game, the devs also revealed one more for Laghairt, the Spirit of Fire.

In Spiritle, players assume the role of one of eight Spirits, which belong to the four elements of Nature, Earth, Water, and Fire. Each one, like the previously showcased Ollbhear or Sionnach, has unique abilities and brings something entirely new to the table. The latest addition to the squad is Laghairt, the Spirit of Fire, who utilizes the power of the dragon to move quickly and decimate the opposition.

The game is releasing with the Season of Earth to start off. It features Megalith, who grants bonus Attack damage to all Spirits that will find themselves at the Tree of Brutality. Battles will take place across four seasons, with each of them lasting three months. They’ll all be distinct from one another, with changing environments and skills.

Speaking about their new game, Nicolas Lavergne, Game Producer at Fabled Game Studio, said: “With Spiritle, we really wanted to put a unique spin on the turn-based party game. With our colourful cast of characters and varied unique movesets there are options for every kind of play style, and the seasonal enchantments system keeps gameplay dynamic and exciting. Tied with the beautifully illustrated visuals we believe there is something here for every fan of the genre and can’t wait for players to get stuck in!”

Android users can immediately download Spiritle on Google Play for free. An iOS version should be out soon.