Spiritle shows reveals first look at two characters as launch date nears

We’re just a week away from Fabled Game Studio’s next release, Spiritle, and there are still a few more spirits left to meet. A couple of weeks ago, we got a good look at Sionnach, the Valiant Fighter and now, two more trailers have dropped. The new clips introduce two more characters who will join the four-player turn-based strategy digital board game.

The latest character joining Spiritle is Ollbhear, the Mighty Warrior. As its name suggests, Ollbhear is an aggressive fighter who makes use of attacks like Grab and Fury to decimate the opposition. It also has utility skills such as Fissure, which opens adjacent tiles in order to turn the tide of the battle. And if none of that works, Earthquake can always wreak havoc all over the board.

If brute forcing through things isn’t your preferred way of winning, there’s always the Mage Healer, Eilit. She is a sorcerer who stealthily lays traps on the board to mess with enemy spirits. Her knowledge of plants has granted her the ability to control water while also healing herself.

Eilit’s moves are also based on the plant kingdom, with attacks like Mushroom Trap and Spiky Track making it challenging to traverse around the board. This can be followed up with Vampiric Pain, which deals damage to opponents and then restores health equal to the damage dealt. Maelstrom is the perfect move to do when all enemies are close by as it does an insane amount of AoE damage.

Spiritle is set to release on June 28th on mobile and PC. Check out the trailers embedded above to see what the new characters have to offer. The App Store and Google Play pages should be up soon, with the Steam page currently available for everyone. You can also visit the Facebook page for all the latest developments.