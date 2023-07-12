Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, sequel to the acclaimed supernatural thriller, is now available through Netflix Games

After a few months of anticipation, Night School Studios has finally released the sequel to the critically acclaimed supernatural thriller, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, on all major platforms. It is available on Steam, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile users can access it as part of their Netflix subscription. The title is one of the many games Netflix is set to release this summer.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals begins five years after the events of the first one, where the sibling duo managed to open a ghostly portal on Edward Island. The sequel shifts focus onto Riley Poverly, an environmental researcher from Camena. Her job heavily relies on electronic equipment and some abnormal radio signals really seemed to hamper her work.

To figure out what was causing these disruptions, Riley returns home. Her search leads her to Edward Island. That’s when things go downhill because Riley’s suddenly been thrown into the midst of a terrifying supernatural mystery. What began as a simple quest for getting equipment fixed, will turn out to be much more than Riley could’ve ever imagined.

If you're in two minds about playing, Will Quick’s review of Oxenfree II will help you make a decision!

The game takes players on quite the epic adventure, which timelines that can get pretty convoluted. To address this, Night School’s YouTube channel features a series of videos called Looping Back to Oxenfree, in which the developers break down the title’s nonlinearity and explain what’s happening. It also backtracks to the first game and helps players connect the dots between the two.

Players who haven’t played the first part can also do so for pretty cheap, as Oxenfree is heavily discounted on PC and console right now. Of course, Android and iOS users needn’t pay anything as Oxenfree is already part of their Netflix games sub.

If you're keen on returning to the haunted island, then download Oxenfree II: Lost Signals now for free. An ongoing Netflix subscription is required to play the game.