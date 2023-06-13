Spiritle, Fabled Game Studios upcoming digital board game, will release for Android and iOS later this month

A few weeks ago, Fabled Game Studios, creators of the hit roguelike card battler Pirates Outlaws announced Spiritle. It is a turn-based strategy digital board game for up to four players. The anticipation was building up with the character and gameplay trailers the developers have periodically released. Eager players are in for a surprise because Spiritle is releasing really soon on June 28th.

In Spiritle, players take on the role of an incarnated spirit which must battle against others in order to reclaim their spot in the World tree. A total of eight unique spirits will be available, each bringing something distinct to the table. Play styles will be further determined by the elements of Nature, Fire, Earth, and Water, which too impact strategic choices and modify the surrounding environment and skills.

At launch, players can enjoy Spiritle’s first season, which has been titled the Season of Earth. It will feature Megalith, who brings Attack damage to all spirits that make their way to the Tree of Brutality. As players take part in matches, they will unlock rewards like Golden Nuts, Avatar Decorations, and multiple customizations.

Speaking about the game, Nicolas Lavergne, Game Producer at Fabled Game Studio, said: “We are so excited to finally share our beloved homage to party and board games with players across the world in Spiritle. This is a game for everybody, across mobile and PC, with easy to grasp maneuvers and play tactics that make it simple to pick up and play, but then build in depth to test even the master strategist. We challenge you to beat the board, and we look forward to hearing what you think!”

Spiritle releases on mobile and PC on June 28th. Currently, the Steam page is up and you can also check out their Facebook page to stay updated with all the latest developments.