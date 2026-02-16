Spirit King Quest to host new crossover event with Cats are the Masters of the World

I mean cats don't need more of an ego boost

Spirit King Quest is starting a new collaboration with the animated series Cats are Masters of the World

It features the comical exploits of cats, and now you'll be able to grab new cosmetics based on it

Keep an eye out for social media competitions too!

If you're a frequent reader, then you may recall that one of the many new releases we've covered was Spirit King Quest a few weeks ago. And while it didn't thrill me, I admit that the latest collaboration they're set to host piqued my interest, if only because the other title involved is Cats are Masters of the World.

Now, aside from the fact that cats really don't need the ego boost, this is exactly as you might expect a collab that sounds like this to be. CMW, as it's called by the developers, is an online animated series focusing on comical exploits of, well, cats.

This collaboration is mainly focused on a suite of new cosmetics that you'll be able to equip. And even if you're not familiar with the characters from the series, such as Chichi or Morang, Spirit King Quest promises to offer a variety of pet skins and character hats for you to peruse at your leisure.

With catlike tread

Eight Studio is also set to host other collaboration celebration events, including an Emoji Reaction event over on their official Discord server. And while I doubt this CMW collaboration will be enough to draw me into Spirit King Quest, it does sound quite fun.

As for what it shows in general? I think I quite like that tongue-in-cheek nature of such a collaboration. But compared to some of the other major ones taking place, such as Summoners War and its ongoing LotR crossover, something like a cute animated series about cats can fly under the radar by simply not measuring up to that kind of grandiosity.

