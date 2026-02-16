Attending the Pokémon Europe International Championships 2026

Go Battle Bus

Pokemon Go Area

Pokemon Trading Card Game tasks

It is not my first time attending Pokémon EUIC in London, as the massive event takes place each and every year. Last year, we sat down and interviewed one of the people playing in the Pokemon Go PVP tournament, which returned this year (along with their trading card tournament and their PVP in Scarlet / Violet). There's a huge main stage, mini-events to take part in, character meets, a giant carnival grounds, pin trading, and even the Pokémon Center at this event - it's a celebration of everything Pokémon - but I'm here to talk mobile.

Pokémon Go is often featured at these sorts of events, in some sort of way, and this year, they had two areas where it had a presence. The first being inside the venue! The Pokémon Go stand had a giant charging base, some areas to do PVP battles (in style), a picture booth where you could get an AR photo with some Pokémon, and photo points with the various in-game team leaders.

This felt a little low-key compared to previous years, with the same sort of stand and the same photo points. I felt like there could have been more here. In-game, there were some extra gyms and stops at the Excel, and there was an in-game timed research for being near the venue. I do like the in-game postcards being specific to the event, so I am always pumped to see that.

When it comes to the tournament itself, if you qualify, you could have been working your way through the ranking in Pokémon Go PVP tournaments. The final stages, which were livestreamed every day from the main stage, were fun to watch.

These battles were livestreamed over the weekend, with Twitch Drops in Pokémon Go! These drops gave a timed research where you could redeem 15 Steel Candy XL, 20 Fast TMs, 20 Charged TMs and Dewgog - they were inspired by NiteTimeClasher's winning team from LAIC. You do need to watch 30 minutes of the Livestream to get this research.

Surprisingly (and announced quite late!), the Pokémon Go Battle Bus was also at Pokémon EUIC - however, this was outside the front of the Excel, so that those without a ticket could walk up to it. The bus wasn't as decked out as when it toured Europe in the Pokémon Go Road Trip Experience, but it was neat to see the bus there. There was a wheel that you could spin to win some light prizes - all Pokémon Go themed.

This year, there was a new section for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, which was across from the Pokémon Go area. It was kind of walled off from the outside and very crowded on the inside, as it was full of fun activities. When you made it in from the queue, you were handed a little card and tasked with doing three mini-games.

These mini-games were simple tasks: knocking down balloons with bean bags, knocking down some cans (these weren't even rigged like the fairgrounds!) and throwing some balls into fish tanks. The balloons weren't very themed, but the rest had energy and Pokémon on them. Once all of the tasks were completed, you could get a Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket set of prizes: some stickers, a pin and a bag.

There was also a giant pack opening station, where you could win an individual code for a minimum of 12 hourglasses, but you could get way more if you were lucky (along with a plushie, if you were super lucky)! Inside this area, there was also a wall where people were filling out cards with their usernames and the cards they wanted to trade. Despite it being a touch on the cramped and small side, it was a wonderful setup.

Pokémon EUIC had a bunch of other activities and events, perfect for those interested in watching the action or just engaging in some Pokémon-related fun.