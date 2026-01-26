Spirit King Quest hopes to offer up a cutesy adventure as it arrives on iOS and Android worldwide

Have you got spirit?

Spirit King Quest is a new creature-collector available now on iOS and Android

From Eight Studio, it offers a vast number of creatures to collect and battle

Become the Spirit King and enjoy over 1000 combinations of skills and abilities

If there's anything the success of things like Hello Kitty Island Adventure has taught me, it's that cuteness sells. People will gladly pry open their wallets for new and adorable characters. And that's what Eight Studio seems to be leaning into with the launch of their newest game, Spirit King Quest!

In terms of concept and gameplay, Spirit King Quest is not altogether unusual. You play as a Spirit Master, a collector of spirits which here take the form of familiarly cute and cuddly creatures. And of course, in classic creature-collector fashion, you gather these critters in part to battle them out with quaint pixel-art graphics.

But Spirit King Quest promises to offer more than just that simple collection. With a purported 1000+ customisation options, various equipment options and more, it seemingly wants to offer a creature collector that stands out based on the depth of content available.

Smells like Spirit King

Whether or not you really gel with Spirit King will, I reckon, depend on whether you're a fan of the genre to begin with. It looks to be a perfectly competent new entry, and of course, because it's just released, there's plenty of goodies, such as in-game currency and summoning tokens to nab.

Not only that, but if you're new to the genre, Spirit King Quest also continues on another welcome new trend of offering up in-game guides. Events such as the Tips & Guide Event or Relay Coupon Event will offer further advantages for those just starting out in Spirit King Quest.

