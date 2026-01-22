Spin Rhythm XD brings fast-paced 3D musical fun to mobile courtesy of Crunchyroll

Mmm, Crunchy!

Crunchyroll has dropped Spin Rhythm XD on iOS and Android

Enjoy DJ-style turntable controls for over 70 dance tracks

There's also MIDI turntable support for all of you enthusiasts out there

Among the various gaming subscription services out there, Crunchyroll Game Vault has managed to dig out a strange but novel niche. Specifically, bringing interesting releases from Japan, both old and new, to the West. And their latest launch is here, it's none other than Spin Rhythm XD!

The rhythm genre is about as Japanese as you can get, as, aside from Guitar Hero, I think we'd be hard-pressed to find anything that made as big an impact as your Dance Dance Revolutions or PaRappa the Rapper. And Spin Rhythm XD lives up to that legacy with a distinctive DJ-style spinning mechanic.

Essentially, rather than tapping buttons or moving your body in time with the beat, you spin a rotating circle to match the icons, a little like a real DJ. And as you might expect, that means plenty of funky beats and dance music to play along to.

This is the rhythm of the roll

As far as gameplay goes, I find the whole idea of playing something like a DJ to be quite intriguing. And for a subscription release, it does the most important thing of nabbing an exclusive for fans to play as they go, rather than offering another version of an existing game. I couldn't find any info on the DLCs, but assuming they're available in future, there should be even more content on the way.

And with 70-plus tracks to make your way through (not to mention MIDI DJ turntable support), it's well worth taking a look at Spin Rhythm XD if you're a fan of the genre. Or, indeed, if you're just looking to make the most of your subscription.

