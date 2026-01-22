Menu
Sega Football Club Champions launches globally on iOS and Android

SakaTsuku goes worldwide

By Tanish Botadkar
|
iOS + Android
| Sega Football Club Champions 2026
  • Sega Football Club Champions brings the iconic SakaTsuku experience to mobile
  • Build a club from local beginnings to international success
  • Fully cross-platform support, with leagues and PvP competitions too

If you grew up anywhere near Japanese football sims, there’s a good chance SakaTsuku quietly ate a chunk of your life at some point. Now that lineage finally has a proper global outlet, with Sega Football Club Champions launching on iOS and Android.

If you don’t already know, this is a pure club management experience. You’re not here to score last-minute screamers yourself. You’re here to build the environment where those moments happen. Starting with a modest local side, you’ll recruit players, develop facilities, set training programmes, and slowly shape a squad capable of competing far beyond its original postcode.

Football Club Champions really seems to take the long game seriously. Player development matters. Facilities matter. Even small decisions like tweaking the training focus or a change in formation will ripple outward over seasons. It’s powered by Football Manager, which means all the real-world data is drawn from FIFPRO, so you can really go all in with building a realistic team.

That said, it’s not just a solo numbers grind. Competitive modes let you test your club against other managers, while league play across regions like the J League and K League gives progression a clear sense of structure. 

It’s also worth noting how accessible this version feels. It’s free-to-play and fully cross-platform, meaning you can dip in on mobile and pick things back up elsewhere without losing momentum. The series, which carries a 30-year legacy, has finally opened up for everyone. 

Of course, this won’t be for everyone, though. If you want instant goals and constant action, it may feel deliberate to a fault. But if you enjoy shaping a club rather than piloting a single match, Sega Football Club Champions understands exactly why that process can be so satisfying.

And if you’re ready to test your managerial instincts further, our list of the top football games on Android has plenty more worth scouting!

