Soul Park challenges you to build a hellish amusement park on Android

Satanas is watching

Build and decorate a wild amusement park at the gates of hell

Judge wandering souls, repair rides, and unlock rewards

Play minigames, complete campaigns, or get creative

Hell has never looked this fun. Soul Park, now available on Android, lets you build a full-blown amusement park right at the gates of the underworld. Your mission is to welcome wandering souls, judge their sins, and keep Satanas happy while running the wildest park management experience this side of the afterlife.

At first glance, Soul Park feels like a traditional park builder, but with a wicked twist. Instead of catering to families looking for funnel cakes and Ferris wheels, you’re designing roller coasters and haunted attractions to keep restless spirits entertained. Over 85 objects and seasonal themes are at your disposal alongside six permanent park styles to ensure customer (dis)satisfaction.

Of course, managing an infernal park isn’t easy. Rides constantly break down, but instead of dull maintenance menus, you’ll play minigames to patch things up. Each theme has its own test, ranging from puzzles and rhythm challenges to quirky side activities like archaeology. You can even recruit staff if you’d rather not do the dirty work yourself.

The fun doesn’t stop at rides and roller coasters. This gleefully chaotic setting also brings a moral edge with it. Souls will shuffle in, carrying the weight of their sins, and you get to decide whether they deserve entry. Your choices shape not only the crowd but the atmosphere of your park.

The campaign challenges, creative mode, and dozens of cosmetics to unlock through the progress tree keep the loop fresh and unpredictable. Throw in its retro-inspired visuals packed with pop culture references, and you've got a hellish little gem that doesn't take itself too seriously.

So, grab your pitchfork and get ready to build the park of eternal damnation by downloading Soul Park now for free on the link below.