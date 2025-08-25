Soul Land New World codes (August 2025)

A beautiful adventure awaits in the first MMORPG based on Soul Land. But, redeem these Soul Land New World codes first!

Soul Land: New World is the latest game based on the popular Chinese novel Douluo Dalu (which translates to Soul Land). After quite a few studios disappointed fans of the novel with underwhelming games, Ling Chai Limited brings us a solid MMORPG. It drops you into a beautiful and mystical world where you team up with friends for tons of exploration and battle in an ongoing war against evil.

As usual, we are here with the latest Soul Land New World codes to help you get all the supplies that you need on this massive multiplayer adventure. So, before you begin your adventures, make sure you redeem the codes and check for new ones every day.

Active Soul Land codes

MayDay51 - Vitality Potion x2, Blue Crystal x300

Vitality Potion x2, Blue Crystal x300 R6C3V9XZ - Weekly code

Weekly code T8L7P3XY - Earth Breath 20, Advanced Soul Master Training Manual x5, 100,000 Silver Coin x100

Earth Breath 20, Advanced Soul Master Training Manual x5, 100,000 Silver Coin x100 B5N8W2RT - Get 5 Low-level Bone Essence Stones & 5 Fluorescent Crystals

Expired codes

B2T9H5FV - Blue Obsidian Shard x20, Spirit Crystal Free Pick x10, Blue Crystal x200 (expires August 23rd)

Blue Obsidian Shard x20, Spirit Crystal Free Pick x10, Blue Crystal x200 (expires August 23rd) F3L8ZR1Q - Soul Seal Crystal Shard x10, Blue Basic Collection Pack x10, Gold Soul Coin x5000 (expires August 16th)

Y8V3QM5L - Earth Breath x20, Advanced Soul Master Training Manual x5, 100,000 Silver Coin x10 (expires August 09th)

Earth Breath x20, Advanced Soul Master Training Manual x5, 100,000 Silver Coin x10 (expires August 09th) P5D7R6WA - Soul Seal Crystal Shard x10, Blue Basic Collection Pack x10, Gold Soul Coin x5,000 (expires July 27th)

Soul Seal Crystal Shard x10, Blue Basic Collection Pack x10, Gold Soul Coin x5,000 (expires July 27th) PT3VNR5S - Earth Breath x20, Advanced Soul Master Training Manual x5, 100,000 Silver Coin x10

Earth Breath x20, Advanced Soul Master Training Manual x5, 100,000 Silver Coin x10 J9W4V1XF - Blue Obsidian Shard x20, Spirit Crystal Free Pick x10, Blue Crystal x200 (expires July 13th)

Blue Obsidian Shard x20, Spirit Crystal Free Pick x10, Blue Crystal x200 (expires July 13th) T7N1F9KB - Soul Seal Crystal Shard x10, Blue Basic Collection Pack x10, Gold Soul Coin x5000

Soul Seal Crystal Shard x10, Blue Basic Collection Pack x10, Gold Soul Coin x5000 V6W4B3YP - Blue Obsidian Shard x20, Spirit Crystal Free Pick x10, Blue Crystal x200 (expires June 22nd)

Blue Obsidian Shard x20, Spirit Crystal Free Pick x10, Blue Crystal x200 (expires June 22nd) D8L7C4JW - Soul Seal Crystal Shard x10, Blue Basic Collection Pack x10, Gold Soul Coin x5000 (expires June 15th)

Soul Seal Crystal Shard x10, Blue Basic Collection Pack x10, Gold Soul Coin x5000 (expires June 15th) J3X6R1GF - Earth Breath x20, Advanced Soul Master Training Manual x5, 100,000 Silver Coin x10 (expires June 8th)

HALFANN - Collector’s Album ×2, Blue Crystals ×300 (expires June 1st)

B3V7X1WR - Blue Obsidian Shard *20, Spirit Crystal Free Pick *10, Blue Crystal *200

B6P1X8JV - Blue Basic Collection Pack x10, Soul Seal Crystal Shard x10, Gold Soul Coin x5000



Y4K8J9RW - Earth Breath x20, Advanced Soul Master Training Manual x5, 100,000 Silver Coin x10 (expires May 18th)

H1P9B2JW - Blue Obsidian Shard x20, Spirit Crystal Free Pick x10, Blue Crystal x200 (expires May 11th)

T3F8W1ZL

H8P5M4BQ - Summon Voucher x5, Treasure Hunting Notes x5, Spirit Crystal Free Pick x50 (expires April 21st)

Summon Voucher x5, Treasure Hunting Notes x5, Spirit Crystal Free Pick x50 (expires April 21st) G5Z1X8CQ

WISH1446

HOLY1446 - Earth Breath x10, Intermediate Soul Master Training Manual x5, 100k Silver Soul Coin x5 (expires March 16th)

Earth Breath x10, Intermediate Soul Master Training Manual x5, 100k Silver Soul Coin x5 (expires March 16th) K7X1B8LQ

T9J3L8RQ - Earth Breath x10, Intermediate Soul Master Training Manual x5, Silver Soul Coin x100, 000 (Expires February 23rd)

Earth Breath x10, Intermediate Soul Master Training Manual x5, Silver Soul Coin x100, 000 (Expires February 23rd) LOVE0214 - Blue Crystal x300, Advanced Affection Free Pick Chest x5, Knot of Good Fortune x5 (expires February 20th)

Blue Crystal x300, Advanced Affection Free Pick Chest x5, Knot of Good Fortune x5 (expires February 20th) K2P8R5ZW

T8L5R3NW

CNYJoy88 - Blue Crystal x300, 3 Treasure Hunt Note x3 (expires February 2nd)

Blue Crystal x300, 3 Treasure Hunt Note x3 (expires February 2nd) M8R2X7WL

F6X4B7RN

H2S7K4LT

LDVIP

SLNWVIP9

SLNWDAY1

SLNWDAY2

SLNWDAY3

SLNWDAY4

SLNWDAY5

SLNW999

How to redeem codes for Soul Land New World?

Launch Soul Land: New World.

Tap on the More button located on the right side of the main gameplay screen.

button located on the right side of the main gameplay screen. A menu tray will slide out from the right. Find and tap on Settings .

. In the top bar, you’ll see the CDK Redeem button. Tap on it to open the code redemption window.

button. Tap on it to open the code redemption window. Paste or type in the code you want to redeem and hit Confirm.

Thanks to the built-in CDK Redeem feature, redeeming Soul Land New World codes is pretty easy. Follow the steps below to get your rewards:

If the code is still active and you didn’t make any typos, you’ll receive the rewards in your in-game mail. If you’re late to the redeeming party, you’ll see a “CDK is expired” message.

How to get more codes?

Soul Land New World does have a massive social media presence; however, codes are almost exclusively shared on their Discord server and official Facebook page

However, they get buried deep by other announcements and, by the time you dig them out, they might have already expired. So, simply bookmark this page and check back every now and then to get all the codes from us.

