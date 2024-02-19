Soul Knight Prequel - The best builds
| Soul Knight Prequel
As someone who has put in thousands of hours on games like Diablo and Path of Exile, trying out Soul Knight Prequel was a no-brainer. Even though the game had a rocky launch (to say the least), a lot of people seem to enjoy the first season so far. If you want to try it out for yourself, you will find some of the best-performing Soul Knight Prequel builds in this season to get you started right here.
Of course, there is more than one way to build a class, and that's the beauty of Soul Knight Prequel. That said, covering every build for every class would take more than one article, so I decided to stick to the most popular/better-performing builds for this one.
So, with that out of the way, let's get right into the best builds for Soul Knight Prequel season one!
1
Stormshaman Build
Stormshaman combines the basic classes of Herbalist and Tempest Mage. This particular build is primarily making use of the Herbalist skills and is pretty straightforward. You spam Leafstorm and Aeolian Chant while you run around the map and you see mobs dying around you.
When it comes to stat distribution, you want to heavily invest in STR. About gears now, the best Fatebound effects that you can get are Doombringer and Spirit of the Darkened Airbender since this build is based on ailments damage. Toxic Core is also a good option.
As for your Apex point distribution, you go the usual 50/25/25.
For the Boons of Valkyrie, you can use Laevateinn, Wake of Jormugand, and Loki's Ordnance. Of course, there are other good options like Freya's Bulwark or Gungnir the Truepiercer. Try them out to see which one fits your playstyle better.
2
Druid Build
This Druid build is the highest-performing build this season and by a wide margin. Playing in Bear form greatly improves your character's performance, both in terms of offense as well as defense.Beastmorph Elixir with Master of Potions is a combination that will boost your attack speed and poison damage. Of course, Leafstorm is your go-to skill when it comes to map clearing.
This build offers high tenacity and survivability due to high life regen. In general, the synergy between the Herbalist and Animancer skills is amazing.
Make sure to prioritize STR as it is the most important stat for this build. Invest all of your points into it, and if you can get some gear modifiers that further increase this stat do it.
3
Warliege Build
This is a very straightforward Warliege build and easy to play, thus a great option for new players. To put it in simple terms, spin to win is the name of the game. This class comes from a combination of the Warrior and Aegis.
If you have any previous experiences with other RPGs, think about it as a traditional Berserker. You get your buffs up and you run towards your enemies. Another good example would be Garen from League of Legends when he's using his E skill. It's really that simple.
As for your points distribution, you should prioritize STR but you need to also have enough DEX so your attacks won't miss. So, keep a healthy balance between your STR and DEX when it comes to your points. Later on in the game when you have enough DEX from your gears and APEX you can respec and invest everything into STR.
If you are having trouble sustaining your MP points, get Warcry instead of Unflinching until you get sufficient Mana Regeneration from your APEX and gears.
4
Shinobi Build
Well, that's Shinobi for you. A class that brings high damage output and mobility to the table, along with an army of summons that will fight for you and also defend you.
5
Elementalist Build
Last but not least, we have the Elementalist build where Pyromancer meets Tempest Mage. If you are a traditional Mage enjoyer, this class is for you. Not super mobile or tanky, but it can dish out a lot of damage.Apophis Impact and Elemental Polychromator are your go-to skills. Polychromator reduces enemies' resistances, resulting in them taking more damage from you. This is something that you will mainly use against bosses or elites as the trash mobs will instantly die to Apophis Impact regardless.
Thanks to the Stormwrought passive, the Elementalists can boost their damage output just by increasing their elemental resistances. It's very important to look for Fire, Light, and Cold resistances on your gears.
Needless to say as a magic user, INT stat should be your biggest priority. As for your APEX, you go 25/25/50.
And with this, we conclude our best builds in Soul Knight Prequel for this season. If you enjoy this game make sure to check out some other related articles such as our complete Soul Knight Prequel tier list and also, Soul Knight Prequel codes!
Grand Cross Age of Titans codes