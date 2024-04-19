Frantic bullet hell shooter Dragon Pow launches today

Dodge, dive and try not to die

Dragon Pow is a new, frantic bullet hell shooter that drops for all platforms today

Available now for the iOS App Store and Google Play

Ride your dragon and dodge projectiles in fast-paced shooter action

Dragon Pow, the new bullet hell action RPG, launches today. Boltray Games' new shooter sees you playing as the duo of Sig and Ale as you fly high through a blitz of oncoming projectiles. The twist is that one of this duo, Sig, is actually a dragon, while her brother Ale is the last legendary Dragon Knight. When a powerful being known only as Devil steals Ale's legendary blade, it's up to these two to get it back and stop this being in its tracks.

To do so, you'll need to dodge, dive and weave through massive waves of projectiles while collecting power-ups. Along the way, you'll recruit other dragons that transform from humanoid forms into the traditional winged fire-breathers, each with different abilities. Whether that's firing out a blast of wind, lightning or worse, you'll need it all to avoid being blasted out of the sky.

And if you're sceptical, you'll be pleased to know that we've already granted Dragon Pow a glowing review. After years of 'bullet heaven' games where you take the role of the projectile flinging destroyer, it's refreshing for a return to the high-octane, often frustrating but always exciting bullet hell game where the objective is quite simply not to die.

But the addition of new, recruitable characters/dragons means that there's also a great collectible element too, sure to encourage completionists. You can nab Dragon Pow now for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

