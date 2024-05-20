Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War offers 7th anniversary login bonuses and three new Tacticians

Preferred Partner Feature

New content rolls out during anniversary celebrations

Three new Tacticians join the fray

Rewards up for grabs with new login event

Joycity is celebrating the 7th anniversary of Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War, inviting everyone to join in on the festivities within the naval strategy game. In particular, the epic 7th Anniversary update welcomes new Tacticians to the fray along with special events both in-game and on social media.

This summer will start rollout of three Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War Tacticians for you to add to your roster, with special skills you can take advantage of such as World Boss buffs and a welcome increase in firepower. The new Triton’s Fury ship will also be available to helm - a fitting new beauty that'll help you face S10 Monsters and explore new Fortresses over the horizon.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Pass in-game Battle Pass will put the Rose Garden Territory Effect up for grabs. And of course, no update would be complete without a login event, with the latest Attendance Event offering goodies simply by logging in. This also comes with the 7th Anniversary Celebration Collection Event and all the callbacks to the Pirates of the Caribbean films that you know and love.

Ready to go on another swashbuckling adventure with your fellow pirate captains? You can head on over to the official Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War website to learn more about the game.