Skel and Defense lets you ward off pesky heroes trying to invade your dungeon, out now on iOS and Android

Buff Studio Co.Ltd. has officially launched Skel and Defense on iOS and Android, offering a new tower defence-esque dungeon crawler experience with roguelike elements. Essentially, you'll need to expand your dungeon and defend it from would-be invaders using traps to keep those pesky "heroes" at bay.

In Skel and Defense, the tables are turned as you try to ward off annoying knights trying to disturb your dungeon's peace. Keep those waves of heroes from ever coming back by laying traps, whether you're burning these knights to a fiery crisp or giving them a slow and painful death with poison darts. It doesn't seem fair that they're invading you for no reason, after all.

You'll also be able to command your own army of Skel warriors who can help you take down your intruders. You'll have plenty of perks at your disposal before each new stage to keep things fresh as well. And if you're feeling a bit more adventurous, you can test your skills in the endless mode to see how many waves you can endure.

Based on the trailer, it also seems like the heroes have a few quips of their own here and there - one knight even comments that he promised his daughter he'd be home soon. Morbidly, it doesn't seem like he'll ever make it home - not while you're around, eh?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Skel and Defense on the App Store and on Google Play. It costs $1.99 a pop or your local equivalent.