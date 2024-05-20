Reverse: 1999 unveils six-month anniversary update and update 1.6

Notes on Shuori releases at the end of the month

Reverse: 1999's six-month anniversary is here

The new update Notes on Shuori is accompanied by exclusive characters and more

Check out the sign-in events, free pulls and social media competitions!

Reverse: 1999 is set to bring in a whole new update and celebration for its six-month anniversary. Update 1.6 Notes on Shuori will take players back East, introducing new characters, challenges and more. Set to arrive on May 30th it'll also let players take advantage of various rewards, including 30 free pulls and a host of sign-in rewards.

The update adds two new arcanists for players to recruit: six-star Jiu Niangzi and five-star Yenisei, as well as a new roguelike game mode with Echoes in the Mountain. You'll be able to take your regular team into a roguelike mission that branches off into different paths, offering a replayable and challenging mission type.

Whereas previous expansions have focused on more unusual areas of the world like Greece and Australia, it appears that Notes on Shuori is taking the series to a more familiar locale with historic China, although with an interestingly more realistic and less fantastical take than most.

Aside from the in-game events, there are also plenty of behind the scenes promotions taking place on Reverse: 1999's social media. As confusing as it may be for games to celebrate merely a half-year of release, for fans that'll be a pretty welcome way to get some free stuff, alongside the introduction of new characters in the first place.

If you're a Reverse: 1999 fan and want to find out more about the music behind the game and what inspired it why not check out our exclusive interview with producer Ricky Lee?

