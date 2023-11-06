Soul Archer Skull adds new roguelike content and other quality-of-life updates

Loongcheer Game has officially launched some exciting new overhauls for Soul Archer Skull, letting players enjoy new roguelike gameplay content among other fresh improvements to the game. In particular, you can look forward to optimisations to the dungeon map based on feedback from the community, along with more choices to pick from across randomised elements.

In the latest update to Soul Archer Skull, you can expect 3 procedurally generated entry points to different dungeons after each stage. These include Sub-Bosses you can take on for extra in-game goodies, as well as other random events to spice up the gameplay. The pace of the title has also been boosted to keep things fast and snappy, reducing the time you'll spend running around until you reach the next stage.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Soul Archer Skull lets you take on randomised challenges using 6 monster partners: Minotaur, Zombie, Vampire, Medusa, Ghost, and Succubus. There are more than 30 different types of gear to collect and 5 elements to customise to make each run more powerful than the last. The game also features one-finger controls and casual auto-attack functions.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Soul Archer Skull on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Facebook page for more details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.