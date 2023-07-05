Soul Archer Skull is a casual roguelike that's now in open beta on Google Play

Loongcheer Game has announced that Soul Archer Skull, the studio's casual roguelike game, is now officially in open beta on the Google Play Store. Android users can dive into a vibrant world as Princess Skull, and they'll join forces with colourful characters to rid the land of evil forces.

In Soul Archer Skull, players can look forward to easy one-finger controls and an auto-attack system. There are five skill elements to tinker around with, which include Ice, Dark, Drug, Fire, and Thunder.

One of the features that make the game's narrative unique is that the humans are the main antagonists here - players will side with monsters to fight off humans as they find the best talent build that suits their playstyle best. The game also offers a quick growth system and easy conditions for unlocking talents to spice up the daily grind.

Additionally, there are six weapons to try, each with its own special attack. The game's partner system offers six options as well, so players can strategise the best combinations to deploy to ensure their victory. If that all sounds like it's right up your alley, why not have a look at our list of the best roguelikes on Android?

Are you ready to take up arms and fight? If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Soul Archer Skull on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Facebook page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.