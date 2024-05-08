Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures opens pre-registration sign-ups with special rewards across Devsisters' mobile titles

Get ready to climb the Pancake Tower

Go on a new adventure with GingerBrave and his friends

A special social media follow event is currently ongoing

Launching on June 25th

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures has opened up pre-registrations for the highly anticipated multiplayer adventure, with special perks for those who sign up across Devsisters' popular titles on mobile. The top-down 3D game lets you embark on an epic quest with GingerBrave and his friends as you fight to rescue the Pancake Tower from the forces of darkness.

In Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, you can look forward to climbing the tower and clearing stages to score awesome equipment for your adorable Cookies. You'll take down challenging bosses, collect different kinds of artifacts, and maybe even discover the hidden truths behind the enchantment of the tower in the process.

To hype up the pre-registration period even more, the official social media channels are currently running a special follow event until June 25th - once the 500,000-subscriber milestone is hit, everyone can enjoy in-game goodies in CookieRun: Kingdom, OvenBreak, Witch's Castle, and Brixity.

Once sign-ups hit a million, you can expect to get your hands on Crystals x1,500, Heart Jelly Potion x1, Raid Ticket Voucher x1, and more. The goodies will only get better as the pre-registrations hit two million, so there's plenty to look forward to before the official launch on June 25th.

In the meantime, if you're looking to immerse yourself in the Cookie Run universe, why not take a look at our list of the top 7 games like Cookie Run: Kingdom?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.