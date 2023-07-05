Sky: Children of the Light lets players make music together in "Days of Music" event

Sky: Children of the Light is making music as thatgamecompany launches the game's "Days of Music" event, letting players join in on a united orchestra until July 16th. In particular, this new update adds two new instruments that players can tinker around with, namely, a saxophone and a violin. Everyone can also gather at Harmony Hall to fully immerse themselves in harmonious soundscapes and more.

In the latest update for Sky: Children of the Light, players can score the saxophone via their in-game currency, while the violin will be up for grabs beginning July 7th for $19.99 or your local equivalent. There will be four Spirits from the Seasons of Gratitude and Rhythm as well, with an unlockable instrument that includes a piano and a xylophone.

During the "Days of Music" event, players can also put their musical prowess to the test with new music sheets. Plus, they can use shared Jam Stations to keep a record of their melodic masterpieces. Simply head on over to the counter in Harmony Hall to grab the Music Sheet for 5 Candles and the Harmony Hairpin for 50 Candles. You can also try your hand at the free trial spells at the counter.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the festivities for yourself, you can do so by downloading Sky: Children of the Light on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the official event blog post to get a feel of the update's vibes.