Clash of Clans' new billboard campaign encourages players to steal from Erling Haaland

Alright, not literally, but close enough

Erling Haaland appears in new billboard campaigns urging fans to get their own back

Clash of Clans features Haaland as both a playable character and his own in-game village to raid

Even former goalkeeper Jose Garcia gets his own back in a new promo video

Clash of Clans' new collaboration with top footballer Erling Haaland has taken a turn as new billboards have popped up urging fans to steal from the striker. Alright, not literally, but in a rather clever and proactive new promotional campaign for the first-time appearance of a real person in Clash of Clans, Supercell has leveraged a major win by Haaland to encourage footie fans to get their own back.

Haaland is of course a famous, and for rival fans infamous, striker who cost many teams a shot at some major trophies. So, to encourage players to get their own back, Clash of Clans has been advertising their collaboration with Haaland, whose in-game village makes an appearance for players to take on as part of the event.

The new step in the campaign even came with an appearance by Honduran goalkeeper Jose Garcia, who was unable to stop a hat-trick of goals at the 2019 World Cup by Haaland, as he gets his own back in Clash of Clans.

The Erling Haaland collaboration has been a major one, and it's a rather strange thing to see given how blase we've seen many companies be about celebrity crossovers. However, Supercell has clearly given this a lot of thought, and made sure to capitalise on some sour feelings as well as admiration towards the striker, using it to get footie fans interested in playing their game. It's pretty ingenious to bring in other players as well, who clearly have some good humour about the success Haaland has previously cost them in order to participate.

