5 new mobile games to try this week - October 16th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Keep calm in the chaos as an Underworld customer service rep
- Get those contract kills done as a sneaky assassin
- Solve puzzles across world-shifting perspectives
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
If You're a Ghost Call me Here (1f y0u're a gh0st ca11 me here)
I don't know what it is about human hubris - we always seem to want to challenge ourselves with all manner of troubles just to prove we can overcome them. At least, that's what I think If You're a Ghost Call Me Here is for, as there's probably no other reason for this self-inflicted pressure other than the need to prove ourselves to the powers that be.
That's because this quirky visual novel will have you playing the stressful role of a call centre agent in the Underworld, and it's your job to connect calls from distressed souls to the right lines to help them move on to the afterlife. Now, you apparently have six days to get your job done as best as you can, and how well you perform will determine which outcome you end up with at work.
A word of warning, though: it won't be long until your screen is filled with demanding speech bubbles, so I'd say it's best to keep those customer service skills on point.
2
Roterra 6
Speaking of trying to keep your cool, this perspective-shifting puzzler might just be the way to do it, as it'll have you flipping switches and uncovering hidden blocks across more than 105 calming levels. And as you discover the narrative behind this popular fantasy series, you'll also get to unlock an extra 36 levels to spice up your morning coffee.
Of course, with the ground shifting along with your every move, things aren't as simple as they might seem - but then sometimes, all it really takes is to change your perspective to make it through unscathed!
3
Hitman: Absolution
There never seems to be an end to these "one last missions" - not when you're a popular bald assassin with a barcode on his head. Hitman: Absolution launches onto mobile this week, and thankfully, there also doesn't seem to be an end to all the many ways you can get your dirty job done.
Fancy sneaking around under the kitchen counter with a knife? Or perhaps you prefer going all out with guns blazing? It's all fair game when you're a wanted contract killer, so you can definitely go ahead and get creative.
The mobile port also offers optimised touchscreen controls and full gamepad support, by the way, so there's no excuse for Agent 47 to fumble on the job.
4
Monster Walk
It's hard to make fitness fun, especially when the couch is just oh-so-inviting. But with Monster Walk, you might want to get up and get moving if it means you'll have enchanted creatures walking alongside you. This gamified experience will have you going out and about battling enemies and collecting magical monsters, and with every step you take, you get to charge up your stamina to keep you going on your epic RPG quest.
Steps also help power up your attacks and even rebuild your base, so if you've ever felt like your daily workout - or even just walking your dog - is a chore, this might just motivate you enough to make you love the grind.
5
Enhypen World: Eternal Moment
TakeOne's K-pop-inspired Enhypen World: Eternal Moment will give Enhypen fans the chance to interact with fave members in an entirely new way - whether that's holding hands across the customisable Vampir Town or even just chilling out with match-3 puzzles. And if you've ever wished you can boost your intimacy with them, you can always send them gifts to unlock special goodies in the lobby.
Of course, there are collectibles aplenty too, with exclusive photo cards you can get your hands on and level up to your liking. The adorable VAMKIDZ will jazz up the gameplay as well - you can style them in Vampir Town and add these adorable dancers to your collection!