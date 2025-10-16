5 new mobile games to try this week - October 16th, 2025

I don't know what it is about human hubris - we always seem to want to challenge ourselves with all manner of troubles just to prove we can overcome them. At least, that's what I think If You're a Ghost Call Me Here is for, as there's probably no other reason for this self-inflicted pressure other than the need to prove ourselves to the powers that be.

That's because this quirky visual novel will have you playing the stressful role of a call centre agent in the Underworld, and it's your job to connect calls from distressed souls to the right lines to help them move on to the afterlife. Now, you apparently have six days to get your job done as best as you can, and how well you perform will determine which outcome you end up with at work.

A word of warning, though: it won't be long until your screen is filled with demanding speech bubbles, so I'd say it's best to keep those customer service skills on point.