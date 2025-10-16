Escape Game: Cat and Café is an oddball experience about making coffee for a feline

Do cats even drink coffee?

Escape Game: Cat and Cafe offers a relaxed puzzle experience

Explore a 3D cafe and go about making coffee and cake for a caped cat

Cat and Cafe is free to play with numerous small quality-of-life features

Very occasionally, I get something that comes across my desk with an obvious language barrier but an undeniably intriguing premise. That's exactly the case with Escape Game: Cat and Cafe. And if I can't figure it out, maybe you can, because Escape Game: Cat and Cafe is now available on iOS and Android!

The simple story is this: you run a cafe and a cat appears. The main gameplay consists of trying to complete various tasks by making your way around a fully 3D cafe, gathering the necessary items to serve this strange caped feline up coffee and cake.

I've definitely heard weirder, but where Cat and Cafe stand out is in the impressive nature of their visuals and aesthetic. Much like Pools, which was released earlier this month, the gameplay may be relatively simple, but the look is especially impressive for mobile.

The coffee cat

While it may simply be a mashup of 3D elements with a slightly cute storyline to accompany it, for free, I'd hardly be that miffed with Cat and Cafe. It's simple, straightforward and clearly trying to offer just a simple yet satisfying puzzle experience.

Cat and Cafe also contains plenty of neat little features, such as autosaving so you can dip in and out whenever you have time. That's on top of the usual considerations, such as hints and tips if you get stuck. I'd say it's one to give a go, especially if you're a fan of well, cats and cafes!

