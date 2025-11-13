Lineage2M codes (November 2025)

These Lineage2M codes offer valuable stuff like Class Cards, Relic of Blessings, and those handy Growth Potions that make levelling way less painful on your journey.

Lineage2M brings the world of Lineage II onto mobile without losing its original feel. The lore and style are kept intact, while giving players a huge open world to explore, cross-play between PC and mobile, and, of course, battles that can swing from quick 1v1 to massive guild wars.

Now, if you've got your eye on Lineage2M codes, don’t sleep on them. They’re basically free rewards waiting to be claimed - stuff like Class Cards, plenty of Adena, Relic of Blessings, those handy Growth Potions that make levelling way less painful and more. Just keep in mind that the codes don’t last forever.

If you are new to all this, take a look at our Lineage2M beginner's guide. Everything that you need to know as a new player is there. Also, if you are not sure which is the best class to play, we have a Lineage2M best classes article for you!

Active Lineage2M Codes

There are no active codes at the moment.

How to redeem codes in Lineage2M

Step 1 : Launch the game and log in with the character you want your rewards on. Note: This is important because some rewards are character-bound .

: Launch the game and log in with the character you want your rewards on. . Step 2 : While in the main lobby, tap on the three parallel lines in the top right side.

: While in the main lobby, tap on the three parallel lines in the top right side. Step 3 : Select "Settings", then tap on the "Info" tab.

: Select "Settings", then tap on the "Info" tab. Step 4 : Tap on the "Register Coupon" button.

: Tap on the "Register Coupon" button. Step 5: Enter one of the codes in the textbox and click "Confirm".

It's a super simple process; all you have to do is follow these steps:

That's all. If you did everything correctly, you should be able to claim the rewards.

Freebies not working?

If you can't redeem a reward, you'll get a message saying "Invalid Code".

That usually means that you didn't type the code correctly or the code has expired. We regularly check to make sure our list is up-to-date, though, so don't worry. Just let us know if you have some additional codes to share with us down in the comments.

