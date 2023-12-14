Netflix unveils new games joining their catalogue in 2024

It’s been two years since Netflix entered the gaming space, with a catalogue that stands at 86 titles as of now. From GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition to independently developed games like Oxenfree and Love is Blind, Netflix has a game for just about everyone. As we look forward to the next year, the streaming giant has offered a sneak peek at some of the new titles currently cooking.
Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit
The highly anticipated sequel to Cozy Grove, Camp Spirit returns to take players on yet another heartwarming adventure. Players will find themselves on a haunted island, where, as a Spirit Scout, they must help a diverse array of ghostly bears. The follow-up comes with several new features, furry pets, and a tonne of other stuff.
FashionVerse
For all the designers out there, this title allows players to become their very own trendsetter. This game is one of the first AI-enhanced 3D mobile fashion games that includes all types of models, photorealistic scenes, and high levels of creativity. With a variety of challenges available, players will be able to show off their creativity and earn numerous rewards.
Game Dev Tycoon
The third title dials the clock back to the 80s as players try to run their very own video game development company. Players must create chart-topping games and increase their fanbase by researching new technologies to enhance business. Because the game is on Netflix, except some of the games to be modelled after popular films and TV series.
Sonic Mania Plus
Sonic’s latest game will be exclusively available on Netflix and has been touted as the ultimate celebration of the past and future. Players can dash around as their favourite characters from the franchise, such as Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. As always, Dr Eggman is up to no good and this time, players must put an end to his evil robotic army as they explore classic regions with new twists.
It’s a great time to be a Netflix subscriber. Check out this list of the best games to play on Netflix’s platform right now!