Netflix unveils new games joining their catalogue in 2024

It’s been two years since Netflix entered the gaming space, with a catalogue that stands at 86 titles as of now. From GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition to independently developed games like Oxenfree and Love is Blind, Netflix has a game for just about everyone. As we look forward to the next year, the streaming giant has offered a sneak peek at some of the new titles currently cooking.

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

FashionVerse

The highly anticipated sequel to Cozy Grove, Camp Spirit returns to take players on yet another heartwarming adventure. Players will find themselves on a haunted island, where, as a Spirit Scout, they must help a diverse array of ghostly bears. The follow-up comes with several new features, furry pets, and a tonne of other stuff.For all the designers out there, this title allows players to become their very own trendsetter. This game is one of the first AI-enhanced 3D mobile fashion games that includes all types of models, photorealistic scenes, and high levels of creativity. With a variety of challenges available, players will be able to show off their creativity and earn numerous rewards.

Game Dev Tycoon

Sonic Mania Plus