Solo Leveling: Arise introduces powerful new SSR Hunter Meri Laine to chill your lineup

The penguin hat has tactical benefits, surely

Solo Leveling: Arise is set to introduce a new SSR character with Meri Laine

This penguin-hatted hunter takes on the forces of evil with panache

Meanwhile, there's a new job for Sung Jinwoo, Valentine's events and other additions to enjoy

If you're a fan of Korean manhwa, then the name Solo Leveling will be instantly recognisable. Sung Jinwoo's journey from zero to hero has captured the audience's attention, and the mobile spinoff Solo Leveling: Arise is no different. And now, you can step into the shoes of another powerful hunter with the debut of SSR Meri Laine!

While at an initial glance you'd be forgiven for thinking that Meri Laine was some kind of cutesy character, probably due to the penguin hat. But she's far from that, and the buzzing ice-saw blade certainly plays into the deadlier edge this hunter possesses.

Meri Laine's ultimate skill, nicknamed Frozen Drive, allows her to summon a deadly blizzard to sweep aside her foes. But of course, Solo Leveling is about Sung Jinwoo, so the focus is squarely on him too, with a new job change called Monarch of Shadow: Savior being added and an increased maximum level from 130 to 140.

Where the falling angel meets the rising penguin

You'll also be able to dive into a new Workshop of Brilliant Light dungeon with the Arena of Madness that challenges you to face down the boss monster Rockpasa. Not only that, but you'll be able to wield Rockpasa's powers yourself with the new Remnant power added alongside them. Be sure to check out our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list for some tips on who to pair them with.

Finally, you'll definitely want to hop into Solo Leveling: Arise if you have time to spare over the weekend because you'll be able to celebrate Valentine's Day with a suite of several new in-game events taking place over this period that offer substantial rewards worth checking in for!

While Solo Leveling: Arise may be the best way to experience the excitement of the anime and manhwa, it's far from the only option out there. Dig into our list of the best RPGs for Android to find out what some of our other top picks for mobile are!