Solo Leveling: Arise combines new character launch with massive class overhaul

On Strike(r)

Solo Leveling: Arise's latest character is here with Christopher Reed

Part of the new Elemental Stacker class, Reed is focused on accumulating resources to enter an overload state

Meanwhile, there's new co-op content and the aforementioned class overhaul to dig into

I'll have to break my usual snide commentary about late festive events, because Solo Leveling: Arise has broken that trend! And not only is the popular ARPG set to release a brand-new character, but Solo Leveling: Arise is also set to debut a major overhaul to character classes, too.

The headlining addition here is, of course, that of Christopher Reed. A National-level Hunter in Solo Leveling, he's got some suitably powerful abilities to fit the title. Foul Play is a skill that allows him to generate mana from enemies that powers an enormous magic sphere attack.

Meanwhile, Christopher can also make use of his ultimate Zero to a Hundred for a simple but effective cascade of attacks. You'll want to check out our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list to see where he might place. But if Reed's new class, Elemental Stacker, sounds unusual, that's because it is!

Elementary, my dear Jin-woo

Yes, the classes of Solo Leveling: Arise are getting an enormous overhaul. Now, instead of Fighter, Tank, or Mage, you'll have Striker, Breaker, Support and Elemental Stacker. The latter of which is simply based on accumulating elemental damage to enter an overload state that makes them even more powerful.

Hopefully, this new overhaul makes things much simpler, because there's plenty to challenge you, too. Be that the latest co-op mode, Edge of Illusions and Dreams, where you'll take on a new boss, Flames of Calamity Kalish, or Hunter co-op training to get yourself to a better level for all the challenges lying ahead in the New Year.

Yep, it's a pretty good Christmas present for those of you who adore Solo Leveling: Arise. But if you need a way to unwind after putting in some work on this, be sure to check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our other picks of the genre!