Solo Leveling: Arise adds SSR Hunters Sian Halat and Son Kihoon in latest update

Welcome to the Dark Side

Sian Halat and Son Kihoon join as new SSR Dark-element Hunters

International Clash introduces a new competitive PvP mode

New story chapters, Expert difficulty stages, and limited-time events

Last month’s class overhaul reshuffled how Solo Leveling: Arise plays, and if you’ve spent any time rethinking your teams since then, this update is the next logical step. Netmarble has now rolled out a fresh content drop that leans straight into that new meta, headlined by two new SSR Hunters designed to make Dark-element lineups even more tempting.

The first is Sian Halat, a name longtime fans will immediately recognise. This is Igris before the shadow, reimagined as a living knight rather than a spectral servant. In gameplay terms, Sian arrives as a Dark-type Elemental Stacker who thrives at the centre of the fight, building momentum and converting it into raw damage.

His ultimate, Knight’s Pride, is exactly what it sounds like: a forward-cleaving strike that feels built to dominate tight encounters and boss phases alike. If you’re already eyeing Dark comps, this is probably the point where you’ll want to check how Sian stacks up on our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list, because he’s very clearly aiming for the upper brackets.

Backing him up is Son Kihoon, another Dark-type Hunter, this time filling the Breaker role. Kihoon leans into sword-and-shield combat, bringing disruption and team utility rather than pure burst. Skills like Fierce Charge give him solid control options, while his ultimate, Thrilling Fighting Spirit, spreads buffs to nearby allies, making him a natural partner for Sian and other Dark-focused squads.

Beyond the new Hunters, the update adds a competitive PvP event called International Clash. Here, you’re building attack and defence teams using up to five Hunters and a hefty nine Tactic Cards, then throwing them into asynchronous battles against other players’ setups. Performance translates into points, titles, and, of course, bragging rights.

There’s also fresh PvE content to dig into, with Hidden Chapters one and two now available, alongside Expert difficulty versions of Chapters 19 and 20 for anyone craving a tougher challenge. Seasonal snowflake-themed events round things out, offering extra rewards if you’re willing to put in some more time.

If you’re planning to dive back in, also check our latest Solo Leveling: Arise codes for some free resources to ease the grind.