Solo Leveling: Arise introduces its newest SSR Hunter Liu Zhigang just in time for the weekend

Solo Leveling: Arise is introducing its newest SSR hunter with Liu Zhigang

This flashy fighter boasts a mixture of sword and dao moves infused with fire

Meanwhile, anniversary events and a new story codex are being made available

Like it or loathe it, webtoon Solo Leveling has captured the imagination of fans the world over. Not just in the actual series or its anime spinoff either, as Solo Leveling: Arise has proved to have solid staying power on mobile. Now, you can jump in to take a look at their newest SSR Hunter just in time for the weekend!

Liu Zhigang debuts as the newest hunter to join the game (and our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list). Boasting a flashy fighting style which switches between sword and dao, he's a fire-elemental type that lives up to the designation with plenty of powerful dragon-themed special moves.

Dragonfire (wait, wrong game)

Like many of the hunters in the Solo Leveling universe, Liu Zhigang is not short on backstory either. And if you've been struggling to keep up with the ongoing storyline of Solo Leveling in-game, then the new Story Codex is perfect! Offering you the ability to look back through webtoon scenes and illustrations unlocked throughout your playtime.

Naturally, this update also includes the introduction of new story chapters (32 to 34 specifically) which are now available in hard and reverse hard modes. Not to mention the introduction of a new dungeon, two new wind-type SSR weapons and a variety of in-game events.

Most notably, we've got the '2nd Anniversary Celebration!' event on top of the 'On the Road to the 3rd Anniversary' event too. So you can get two loads of enticing rewards for the price of one when you jump into Solo Leveling: Arise this weekend!

But if you're also looking for something else to play and expand your palate with, then you're in luck. Because we've also got the latest edition of our feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week! Featuring the most interesting launches of the last seven days.