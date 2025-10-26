Solo Leveling: Arise Teams Up with Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End for a thrilling event

New SSR Hunters, weapons, and event dungeons

Frieren crossover introduces three new SSR Hunters and themed weapons

Tackle collab event dungeons and log in for exclusive rewards

New boss Monarch of Steel and Overseer’s Forbidden Library dungeon

Solo Leveling: Arise just keeps cooking, and the latest update continues that trend with a mix of fresh content and a brand new collaboration. Just after introducing new content and the SSR Hunter Sung Il-Hwan, Netmarble is now bringing in a special crossover with the popular manga and anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

The crossover introduces three new SSR Hunters. Frieren herself is a water-type Mage who can dominate the battlefield with her ultimate, Basic Magic Attack (Zoltraak) - Ultimate. Fern, a fire-type Mage, cranks up the damage with her Demon-killing Magic (Zoltraak) - Mighty, unleashing massive blasts to clear enemies in front of her.

Stark, a fire-type Tank, swings a colossal axe with his ultimate, Lightning Strike: Annihilation, smashing foes into the ground with satisfying force. Each comes with their own themed weapon — Frieren’s Staff, Fern’s Staff, and Stark’s Axe, and Sung Jinwoo fans can also snag the new SSR light-element weapon, Sword of the Hero.

Events tie in nicely with the update. The Travel Companions! Check-In Gift Event lets you pick up rewards simply by logging in, including the SSR Hunter Selection Ticket. If that’s too easy, take on Aura the Guillotine in the collab dungeon boss challenge as your team-building skills are put to the test.

Meanwhile, the Workshop of Brilliant Light adds the new boss Monarch of Steel [Valtair] and tweaks difficulty so more players can enjoy it, and a fresh dungeon, The Overseer’s Forbidden Library, arrives November 6th.

As usual, there’s plenty to strategise around when adding these new Hunters to your roster. Curious how they stack up? Our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list can help you see which SSR Hunters might fit best on your team.

With new faces, new weapons, and new challenges, this update keeps the action rolling while giving both Solo Leveling and Frieren fans something special to enjoy.