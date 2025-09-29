Solo Leveling introduces new content and SSR Hunter Sung Il-Hwan in latest update

Not so solo

Solo Leveling is introducing a new hunter in the form of Sung Il-Hwan

Wielding dual blades, he boasts two distinct skills

There are also new exclusive weapons for Sung Jinwoo and in-game content

Having been one of the most widely circulated series to come out of South Korea's manhwa craze, it should be no surprise that Solo Leveling and its mobile spin-off Arise, have been so popular. Now, you'll be able to jump into plenty of new content as well as meet an all-new SSR Hunter in the latest update for Solo Leveling: Arise!

The headliner here is none other than Sung Il-Hwan. This dark-type assassin wields dual blades with skills such as Phantom Slash. Alongside his ultimate skill Apocalyptic Might, Il-Hwan looks to be a pretty great pick for DPS focus in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Il-Hwan also arrives alongside the introduction of a new shadow in the form of Jima. And this update sees the introduction of Sung Jinwoo's newest exclusive weapons, the fire-type Enrio Roar and Radiru Clan's Double-Edged Speed. Be sure to check out our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list if you're a newbie to find out more about the best hunters and weapons.

All by your lonesome

Speaking of which, Sung Jinwoo (the titular 'solo leveler') will also see his max level pumped up to level 120. Jinwoo also gets a new Job Change class with Monarch of Shadows: Liberator, and you'll be able to jump into new Hidden Chapters of the story on both Normal and Hard difficulties.

If you want to give all this new stuff a test run, you can also do so in the new Training Room. You'll be able to use either Sung Jinwoo or other Hunters to test builds, practice combos and generally get a feel for them. Add to that new in-game events such as Full Moon! Events and Cartenon Temple: Co-Op Battle, and there's plenty of reason to check in this week!

And if you're planning on jumping in, don't forget to check out our list of Solo Leveling: Arise promo codes for a quick boost!