Solo Leveling Arise's first update introduces new SSR Hunter Alicia Blanche

Game developer Netmarble has released the first update for its popular action game Solo Leveling: Arise. The update introduces a multitude of new content, including a new hunter and SSR weapon.

Get ready to add Alicia Blanche to your roster. This new SSR character is ice-cold and features skills like Winter Storm which summons a whirlwind of cold air to damage enemies and Ice Needle which conjures exploding ice terrain. This cold-hearted hunter's ultimate skill, Absolute Zero, lets you freeze your enemies with a strong blast of cold particles.

You can also snag the new Sung Jinwoo's SSR water-type weapon Skadi, an Ice Queen skin for Alicia Blanche, and a Sung Jinwoos Mining Work Clothes skin. Further, you can immerse yourself in a new story featuring the game's newest character.

In celebration of the update, a Capsule Draw event is being held now through June 19, through which you can obtain rewards like Alicia Blanches exclusive SSR weapon, The Witch of the Snowstorm, Alicia Blanche's Weapon Design, and more.

You can also gain rewards like SSR The Witch of the Snowstorm, Weapon Enhancement Gear II, Rare Rune Chest and Skill Scroll III, depending on the amount of points earned during the Cold-Blooded Ice Queen! Alicia Blanche Growth Tournament.

The new Battlefield of Chaos offers five battlegrounds with a different battle space daily. Here, you'll battle random bosses. Defeating a boss will net you Gems, which grant stats that can be equipped by Sung Jinwoo, Hunters, and Shadows.

Solo Leveling: Arise is an action game based on the Webtoon Solo Leveling. You can download Solo Leveling Arise now from Google Play and the App Store.