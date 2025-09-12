Solo Leveling: Arise celebrates 500 days of service with new in-game events and rewards

500 days of leveling

Solo Leveling: Arise is celebrating 500 days of service

A host of in-game events offer plenty of rewards

Nab rewards simply for logging in!

With its epic tales of demon slaying and quintessentially anime approach to action (despite being published in Korea), it's no surprise Solo Leveling has been such a hit. And the same is true on mobile as Solo Leveling: Arise celebrates a whopping 500 days of service with a host of new in-game events and rewards.

Solo Leveling: Arise adapts the hit manhwa series by author Chugong and follows lacklustre hunter Sung Jin-woo, who suddenly finds himself gifted not only with immense power but also the ability to level up. Naturally, this sees him taking on demons, monsters and even gods all in flashy anime fashion.

The celebrations of Solo Leveling: Arise's service milestone kicks off now and runs until September 23rd with the Happy 500th Day! Check-In Gift event. Logging in during this time will grant you the [Legendary] Skill Rune Selection Chest, a Skill Rune Transcendent Stone Selection Chest, and Gold, among other goodies.

Going solo

But that's still not all, because running through to September 25th, we've also got the 500th Day Celebration! Artifact Modification Event that allows you to select a Legendary or higher Artifact, with enhancement tier 5 or higher, and reset its enhancement to tier 0. After resetting, you can then enhance it again.

The 500th Day Celebration! Artifact Crafting Event will also be held during the same period, and unsurprisingly, it lets you choose your desired main and sub options to craft your own custom artifact. It's certainly a great reason to check in on Solo Leveling: Arise for this new anniversary event.

And if the 500-day celebration has you intrigued, why not dive into our guide with five tips for Solo Leveling: Arise and whether you're new or not, it's worth taking a peep at our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list.