Solitaire Clash to host new Halloween event packed with in-game events

Solitaire Clash is the latest to get in on the Halloween craze this year

Jump into true crime mysteries, a Day of the Dead event and a real-life appearance

Check in if you're at the State Fair in Texas

We're knee deep in the dead, or Halloween (or technically both, I suppose). And many big releases are debuting new limited-time events to celebrate. But the latest to take a step into the spookiness is doing so in a decisive new way, as Solitaire Clash goes spooktacular.

Developer Avia is kicking off its Trick or Clash Halloween campaign today, running until November 7th. The event is set to offer three 'interconnected moments' for you to mark the fall season. There's a true crime mystery, a Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event and an in-person appearance.

Yes, if you're lucky enough to be attending the State Fair of Texas until October 19th (somehow), then you'll spot Avia Games and Solitaire Clash represented in the form of a new Halloween-themed pop-up. There'll be prizes, giveaways and other goodies for those attending in person.

It's Tricky (that's a Run DMC joke for you)

While I doubt there'll be many of you reading this who happen to be in Texas for that State Fair appearance, it is a rather telling one. For one, Avia Games is appealing to be a bit more of an older, family audience compared to the usual appearances at gamer-focused events like Tokyo Games Show or Paris Game Week.

But even if you're not at all concerned about that, the two other events promise to have plenty of spooky goings-on. The True Crime Halloween Murder Puzzles, available until November 15th, will put your investigation skills to the test with three different mysteries to unravel.

Meanwhile, from November 1st to November 7th, Avia will be celebrating Hispanic and Latino heritage with the Dia de los Muertos event, with their 'haunted recipes', in-game memorial wall, cultural art and other in-game stuff to uncover.

