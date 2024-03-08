Soba lets you create your own games without any codes, now in open beta

Online multiplayer platform where you can build your own games without knowing coding

Open beta now available on PC, MacOS, iOS, and Android

New Behaviour Editor 2.0 to make controls even more intuitive and smoother

Soba has just announced an unmissable opportunity for all gaming enthusiasts – an open beta for its online multiplayer platform, ushering in a new era of game creation accessibility. Now, you can unleash your creativity and bring your gaming visions to life without the need for coding skills. Previously available through an invite-only alpha for mobile users, Soba is now expanding its reach with multi-platform support as the title will now be available on PC, MacOS, Android, and iOS.

With the open beta, Soba introduces a much better Behaviour Editor 2.0, which addresses community feedback from the alpha phase. This improved editor streamlines programming tasks, making it easier to sequence actions, manage objects, and control timing. The redesigned user interface is more intuitive than ever, empowering creators of all ages to let their imagination flow without drowning in lines of code.

There seems to be a clear interest in wanting to create games because numbers speak for themselves. About 7,800 creators were part of the alpha phase, and they created a staggering 20,000 games with more than 270,000 assets being placed. Endless possibilities await as the open beta paves the way for an even wider audience.

Check out this list of the top free-to-play games on mobile right now!

Speaking about their game, Juha Paananen, CEO and Co-founder at Soba, said: “Together with our community, Soba is rewriting the rules of game creation. Our goal is to give creators a meaningful platform where they can create with intuitive toolsets based on logic, without having to learn how to code first. This is how we will democratize game creation, where the only limits are bound by the imagination.”

So, if you've ever dreamt of creating your own games but felt held back by technical constraints, now is your chance. Join Soba’s open beta today by visiting the official website and become part of a community that is rewriting the rules of game creation.