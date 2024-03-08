Black Clover M adds two new characters, Chapter 9, new Raid event and more in latest update

A new support character and a new attacker will be joining the RPG

Challenge yourself in the new Betelgigas Raid

Unlock Chapter 9 to dive deeper into the story

Garena has announced a new update for Black Clover M, letting players welcome two limited SSR characters to the fray. In particular, Charlotte can be an invaluable addition to your team given her strong support skills, while Magna can fire up the battle by unleashing fiery attacks against your foes.

In the latest update for Black Clover M, you can look forward to putting your skills to the test in the [Betelgigas Raid] event until March 13th for awesome in-game goodies. Once you take down the monster Betelgigas, you can score Raid Coins, which, in turn, can be used to redeem the SSR Versatile Mage Piece and skill upgrade materials among other prizes.

Want to see how the RPG's characters stack up against each other? Why not take a look at our Black Clover M tier list to get an idea?

Black Clover M: Rise Of The Wizard King's Season 5 "Ceremony" adds the Gateway of Reunion missions as well, along with Chapter 9. Just in case you're unfamiliar with the title, this collection RPG is based on the hit anime series "Black Clover". The series debuted in the Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine in February 2015, and since then, it has sold more than 19 million copies across the globe.

If you're keen on giving the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Black Clover M on the App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.