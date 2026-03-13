Skull Up codes (March 2026) - Bolster your undead pals
Even if your army is undead, growing it isn't easy. That's where Skull Up codes can help, netting you extra diamonds and Summon Cards.
Skull Up is an idle RPG where you summon the undead to fight alongside you. Your goal? To become the Skull King! With an army of over 60 Skellies to recruit and a strong team to form, nothing is impossible.
Since this is an idle game, there are a lot of rewards waiting for you every time you launch Skull Up, and you just need to grab them in order to upgrade your soldiers. The resources can be fully refunded, so you can experiment freely.
If you're looking for codes, you're in the right place. Below, you'll find a complete list of active Skull Up codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.
ALL ACTIVE SKULL UP CODES
- SKULLDC1000 – Diamond x500, 2-Hour AFK Soul, 2-Hour AFK Gold, Advanced Summon Card x5
- UPDC2000 – Diamond x500, 4-Hour AFK Gold, Advanced Summon Card x10, 4-Hour AFK Soul
- WELCOME3000 – Diamond x1000, Faction Summon Card x2, Advanced Summon Card x10
- SKULLUP2026 – Diamond x100, 2-Hour AFK Soul, 2-Hour AFK Gold
- WELCOMEGIFT – Diamond x200, Gold x10K, Skull x50, Soul x10K
- UPTHESKULL – Advanced Wraith Pact x1, Advanced Summon Card x2
- SUPER777 – Advanced Summon Card x2, 4-Star Skelly Frag x30
- SKULL777 – 1-Hour AFK Gold, Normal Sumon Card x10, 1-Hour AFK Soul
- SKULL888 – Arena Challenge Ticket x5, Normal Wraith Pact x10
- SKULL999 – Diamond x200, Advanced Summon Card x2
- LD999 – Gold x10K, Commission Reset Ticket x10, Skull x50, Soul x10K
- NOX999 – Diamond x100, Sunny Dice x5
- BLUE999 – Advanced Summon Card x2, Normal Summon Card x10, Advanced Wraith Pact x2
EXPIRED CODES
- BUGFIX25
- carnival0307
- surprise228
- 222luckyday
- valentine214
- HAPPYSKULL
How to redeem Skull Up codes?Just follow these few steps:
- Step 1: Tap your Profile icon (upper left corner of the screen)
- Step 2: Tap Redeem Code
- Step 3: Enter your code and redeem it
How to get more codes?You can either join the game's official Discord server or bookmark this article. We'll add codes as soon as they are released.
And just in case you're playing anything else right now, we've also got The Cozy Florist codes and StoneAge Idle Adventure codes.
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