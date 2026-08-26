Silver Palace's latest trailer gives us a glimpse of its survival horror-themed multiplayer mode, House of Greed

Silver Palace has released a brand-new trailer during Gamescom

It briefly shows off a multiplayer mode called House of Greed

Alongside that, we see more of its fantastic visuals

We've covered Silver Palace a few times here at Pocket Gamer, with its detective bent on the usual gacha RPG catching everyone's attention. Now, the team has released a new trailer that, at first, only teases more of what we know. However, if you stick around until the end, it provides a glimpse of a multiplayer mode called House of Greed.

You can check that out below and enjoy all the delightful oddities within. It starts with an eerie operating table before someone with a plague doctor-like mask starts slicing someone open, who appears to bleed silver. From there, we get glimpses of a potential boss, chess pieces flying around, and a Cinderella shoe-fitting situation. It's a fairly eclectic mix, that's for sure.

Once that scene-setting is done, we see some stunning vistas and shots of stylish combat. As I mentioned when covering the Dichotomy beta test, Silver Palace's aesthetic is very much up my alley. The Victorian-Industrial vibe paired with anime trappings is a great mix, and I can't wait to spend some time in this world. But will I indulge in the multiplayer?

But what does House of Greed do?

Based on the brief glimpse we get, potentially. Partly because it's not immediately clear that's what we're looking at. The final fifteen seconds of the trailer show two players traipsing around a building that belongs in a horror flick, battling against all manner of unsettling beings. This multiplayer mode is called House of Greed, and I assume it's a survival horror-inspired setup where you battle solo at first, then meet up later. Certainly, I'm intrigued to learn more.

For now, though, we'll have to wait. Silver Palace is certainly shaping up nicely from a visual perspective, and I love a good detective story. Naturally, the gacha elements are a concern, more so for the live service aspect. Will creating new events and characters come at the cost of creating and progressing a compelling story? I hope not.

If that stuff doesn't bother you, why not check out our list of the best gacha games available for Android?